NIGHTBEARER: a dicembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e un brano

A un anno dalla pubblicazione dell'EP Stories from Beyond, i deathster tedeschi Nightbearer annunciano l'uscita del loro full-length d'esordio: il disco, dal titolo Tales of Sorcery and Death, sarà infatti disponibile dal 13 dicembre grazie all'etichetta Testimony Records.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito i dieci titoli che compongono la tracklist:
1. Beware The Necromancer
2. As Cold As Their Eyes
3. Lycantrophic Death Squad
4. Tales Of Sorcery And Death
5. The Gods May Weep
6. All Men Must Die
7. Daggers In The Night
8. The Watcher Between The World
9. Vile Flame Of Udun
10. The Dead Won't Sleep Forever
Tales of Sorcery and Death sarà disponibile nei formati vinile, CD e digitale. In basso è possibile ascoltare la traccia d'apertura Beware the Necromancer: