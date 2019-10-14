LUCA SELLITTO: firma con la Pride & Joy Music per il debutto solista

|
La Pride & Joy ha annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, la firma di un contratto con Luca Sellitto, chitarrista e scrittore italiano fondatore degli Stamina, per la pubblicazione del suo album di debutto solista The Voice Within la cui uscita è prevista per il 6 dicembre. La band è composta inoltre da:
Patrick Johansson - Batteria (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Impellitteri/V.Moore)
Svante Henryson - Basso e Violoncello (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Joey Tempest)
Göran Edman - Cantante sulla traccia n°2 (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/John Norum)
Henrik Brockmann - Cantante sulla traccia n°4 (ex-Royal Hunt/Evil Masquerade)
Rob Lundgren - Cantante sulle tracce n° 1/5/7 (The Mentalist)
Tracklist:
1. Second To None
2. Land Of The Vikings
3. Étude (Instrumental)
4. What If?
5. Shadows Of Love
6. The Champion’s Code (Instrumental)
7. Into The Light
8. Tearful Goodbye (Instrumental)