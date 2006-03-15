      Privacy Policy
 
RAGE: presentato il primo singolo da ''Wings Of Rage'', in Italia a febbraio per una data
18/10/2019 - 12:01 (156 letture)

Shock
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019, 17.49.01
3
Recupero di certe sonorità un po' più thrash del passato, ma la canzone mi sembra una delle tante degli ultimi anni, scivola via come l'acqua
Radamanthis
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019, 15.36.13
2
Resto sempre dubbioso sul fatto che esistano due realtà così simili come Rage e Refuge...ma vabbè. Questo brano non mi dispiace anche se Peavy ha sfornato brani migliori, decisamente. Attendo il disco completo.
tino
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019, 14.28.53
1
speriamo anche in un nuovo refuge con manni e chris
