RAGE: presentato il primo singolo da ''Wings Of Rage'', in Italia a febbraio per una data

Federico "Vandroy" Landini 3 Recupero di certe sonorità un po' più thrash del passato, ma la canzone mi sembra una delle tante degli ultimi anni, scivola via come l'acqua 2 Resto sempre dubbioso sul fatto che esistano due realtà così simili come Rage e Refuge...ma vabbè. Questo brano non mi dispiace anche se Peavy ha sfornato brani migliori, decisamente. Attendo il disco completo. 1 speriamo anche in un nuovo refuge con manni e chris