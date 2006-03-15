RAGE: presentato il primo singolo da ''Wings Of Rage'', in Italia a febbraio per una data

I Rage
hanno presentato, tramite il canale YouTube della SPV/Steamhammer
, il video di Let Them Rest In Peace
. Il brano è presente sul nuovo album Wings Of Rage
, la cui uscita è confermata per il 10 gennaio 2020. Conseguentemente è stato annunciato anche il Wings Of Rage - Tour 2020
che li vedrà girare per l'Europa insieme ai Serenity
, alle band di apertura Human Fortress
e Vanish
, per fermarsi nel nostro paese il giorno di San Valentino al Legend Club di Milano.
Venerdì 14 febbraio, 2020@Legend Club
- Milano
Viale Enrico Fermi, 96RAGE
+SERENITYHUMAN FORTRESS
+VANISH
Biglietti:
20 € + ddp
25 € in cassa la sera dello show
Le prevendite sono disponibili sul sito di Ticketone a questo link
Tracklist:01. True
02. Let Them Rest in Peace
03. Chasing The Twilight Zone
04. Tomorrow
05. Wings Of Rage
06. Shadow Over Deadland (The Twilight Transition)
07. A Nameless Grave
08. Don`t Let Me Down
09. Shine A Light
10. HTTS 2.0
11. Blame It On The Truth
12. For Those Who Wish To Die