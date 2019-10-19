      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Silvertomb
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/10/19
PLATEAU SIGMA
Symbols - The Sleeping Harmony of the World Below

25/10/19
EDELLOM
Sirens

25/10/19
JINJER
Macro

25/10/19
AIRBOURNE
Boneshaker

25/10/19
DENIAL OF GOD
The Hallow Mass

25/10/19
DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME
Death To Pop

25/10/19
LEPROUS
Pitfalls

25/10/19
VISION DIVINE
When All Heroes Are Dead

25/10/19
VIKRAM
Behind the Mask I

25/10/19
ANTHONY PHILLIPS
Strings of Light

CONCERTI

20/10/19
BLACK FLAG - ANNULLATO
Casa della Musica - Napoli

20/10/19
DEFLORE + MOLOTOY
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

20/10/19
NECROFILI + DISEASE
VILLAGGIO CULTURA - ROMA

22/10/19
CELLAR DARLING + FOREVER STILL + OCEANS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/10/19
FOLKSTONE
ORION - ROMA

23/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
MOB CLUB - PALERMO

25/10/19
MACHINE HEAD
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

25/10/19
INTER ARMA
LIGERA - MILANO

25/10/19
ARBORES AUTUMNALES FESTIVAL
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

25/10/19
FOLKSTONE
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE
SILVERTOMB: gruppo con membri di Type O Negative e Agnostic Front, a novembre il debutto
20/10/2019 - 11:13 (39 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/10/2019 - 11:13
SILVERTOMB: gruppo con membri di Type O Negative e Agnostic Front, a novembre il debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/10/2019 - 11:37
MARRAS: ascolta il brano ''Sea of Trees'' dal debutto
20/10/2019 - 11:29
HATEBREED: il nuovo disco uscirà nel 2020
20/10/2019 - 11:22
SAXON: concluse le registrazioni della batteria per il nuovo disco
20/10/2019 - 11:07
LIONHEART: online la clip di ''Rock Bottom''
19/10/2019 - 17:45
SINK THE SHIP: firmano con la Arising Empire, online il singolo ''Demons''
19/10/2019 - 17:31
THE END A.D: a novembre il nuovo album
19/10/2019 - 17:27
STRIGOI: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
19/10/2019 - 17:17
INDUCTION: online lo streaming integrale del loro album di debutto
19/10/2019 - 17:13
MESHIAAK: i dettagli del nuovo album
19/10/2019 - 11:38
KRATER: ecco l'audio di ''Stellar Sparks'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     