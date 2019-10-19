SILVERTOMB: gruppo con membri di Type O Negative e Agnostic Front, a novembre il debutto

|
I Silvertomb sono un nuovo gruppo nato dall'idea di Kenny Hickey e Johnny Kelly dei Type O Negative, Joseph James (ex-Agnostic Front), Hank Hell (ex-Seventh Void) e Aaron Joos (ex-Empyreon).
La band debutterà con l'album Edge of Existence l'1 novembre, con pubblicazione a cura di Long Branch Records. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Right Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting
In basso è riportato il primo singolo Right Of Passage / Crossing Over