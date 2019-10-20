BLACK BLOOD INVOCATION: a dicembre uno split album con gli americani Imprecation

|
La Regain Records ha annunciato, per il 6 dicembre prossimo, la pubblicazione di uno split album tra i greci Black Blood Invocation e gli americani Imprecation, intitolato “Diabolical Flames of the Ascended Plague e che sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
-Gatefold LP, 140g LP, inlay, A2 size poster, limited to 500 copies (300 black & 200 red vinyl)
-CD gatefold double CD
-Music Cassette limited to 100 copies (50 black & 50 red tapes)
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Evocation Of The Alla Xul.
Tracklist:
Side A
01. Imprecation - A World Consumed in Fire
02. Imprecation - Swine Full of Maggots
03. Imprecation - Emperor of Infernal Spirits
04. Imprecation - Sigil of Lucifer
Side B
05. Black Blood Invocation - Congregation of Profane Ascension
06. Black Blood Invocation - Evocation of the Alla Xul
07. Black Blood Invocation - The Burning Effigy of Moloch
08. Black Blood Invocation - Atazoth Nexion