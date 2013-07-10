STEVEN WILSON: una data in Italia a settembre 2020

|
L'inglese Steven Wilson ha annunciato le prime date a supporto del nuovo disco, di cui non si conoscono ancora i dettagli.
Presentato come il suo più grande tour, il progster farà tappa la Mediolanum Forum di Milano il prossimo 23 settembre 2020.
Questo il comunicato:
Every time I make a new album, it’s hugely important for me that it holds a unique place in my catalogue and won’t simply be more of the same. Moving into the third decade of the 21st century and my second decade as a touring solo artist, it felt like time to apply the same philosophy to the live experience. I want to challenge myself to create something that confronts my own notions (and hopefully the audience’s too) of how to present my music in a concert situation. This has become The Future Bites - a series of special events at larger venues, something on a grander and more immersive scale. I’m already hugely excited about them!
I dettagli della data italiana:
STEVEN WILSON
23.09.2020 MILANO, Mediolanum Forum
Prezzi dei biglietti: a partire da €45,00 + d.p.
Apertura porte: ore 18.30
Inizio concerti: ore 21.00
La prevendita sarà attiva dalle 10:00 del 25 ottobre su TicketOne.
Queste le date del tour europeo:
The Future Bites - September 2020:
Thu 17th - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, UK
Sat 19th - The O2, London, UK
Mon 21st - Zenith Paris - La Villette, France
Fri 25th - König-Pilsener-ARENA, Oberhausen, Germany
Sat 26th - Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany
Mon 28th - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland
Weds 30th - COS Torwar Warsaw, Poland
Si attendono notizie riguardo il nuovo disco.