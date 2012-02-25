COUNTERPARTS: online il singolo ''Paradise and Plague'' dal prossimo album

|
Il player sottostante mostra il video di Paradise and Plague, nuovo brano che la formazione metal/hardcore dei Counterparts includerà nel prossimo album Nothing Left to Love. Il disco, successore dell'EP Private Room, vedrà la luce il primo novembre tramite l'etichetta Pure Noise.
Tracklist:
01. Love Me
02. Wings of Nightmares
03. Paradise and Plague
04. The Hands That Used To Hold Me
05. Separate Wounds
06. Your Own Knife
07. Cherished
08. Imprints
09. Ocean of Another
10. Nothing Left To Love