ACID REIGN: in arrivo la raccolta ''Anthology 1987-2017''

|
È prevista per il 15 novembre l'arrivo di Anthology 1987-2017, boxset che gli inglesi Acid Reign pubblicheranno tramite On Dissonance.
Si tratta di una raccolta di quattro CD che comprende la demo del 1987 Moshkinstein, i due dischi Fear e Obnoxious e infine un disco con materiale inedito.
Questi sono i dettagli:
Disc 1 - Moshkinstein
1. Goddess
2. Suspended Sentence
3. Freedom Of Speech
4. Motherly Love
5. Respect The Dead
6. Chaos (Lambs To The Slaughter)
7. Goddess (Demo)
8. Suspended Sentence (Demo)
9. Bullyboy / Lucifer’s Hammer (Demo)
10. Motherly Love (Demo)
11. Two Minded Take Over (Demo)
12. R.F.Y.S. (Demo)
13. The Burial (Demo)
14. Amnesiac (Bonus Track)
15 Magic Roundabout (Bonus Track)
16. The Argument (Bonus Track)
17. Sabbath Medley (Bonus Track)
18. All I See (Live)
19. Goddess (Live)
Disc 2 - The Fear
1. You Never Know
2. Reflection Of Truth
3. Insane Ecstasy
4. Humanoia
5. The Fear
6. Blind Aggression
7. Life In Forms
8. All I See
9. Lost In Solitude
10. Reflections Of Truths (Demo)
11. Blind Aggression (Demo)
12. The Fear (Demo)
13. Insane Ecstasy (Demo)
14. Humanoia (Bonus Track)
Disc 3 - Obnoxious
1. Creative Restraint
2. Joke Chain
3. Thoughtful Sleep
4. You Are Your Enemy
5. Phantasm
6. My Open Mind
7. Codes Of Conformity
8. This Is Serious
9. Hangin’ On The Telephone
10. Motherly Love (Live)
11. Warriors Of Genghis Khan (Live)
12. The Joke’s On Us (Bonus Track)
13. Three Year War (Bonus Track)
14. Big White Teeth (Bonus Track)
15. Zzur (Bonus Track)
16. Zzur Mix (Bonus Track)
17. Satanika With H – A Mother’s Love (Bonus Track)
18. Bullyboy (Live) 19. Chaos (Live)
Disc 4 - Bonus Material
1. Blind Aggression Live
2. Creative Restraint (Demo)
3. Hangin’ On The Telephone (Demo)
4. Phantasm (Demo)
5. No
6. Plan Of The Damned
7. The Man Who Became Himself
8. Plan Of The Damned (Demo)
9. The Man Who Became Himself (Demo)
10. Goddess / Cerebral Scar