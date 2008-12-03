BIFF BYFORD: disponibili i dettagli del suo debutto solista

|
Il cantante dei Saxons Biff Byford ha reso disponibili, tramite i profili social della band, i dettagli del suo primo album solista, School Of Hard Knocks, in uscita il 21 febbraio tramite la Silver Lining Music. Di seguito potete anche vedere il lyric video di Welcome To The Show.
Tracklist:
01. Welcome To The Show
02. School Of Hard Knocks
03. Inquisitor
04. The Pit And The Pendulum
05. Worlds Collide
06. Scarborough Fair
07. Pedal To The Metal
08. Hearts Of Steel
09. Throw Down The Sword
10. Me And You
11. Black And White