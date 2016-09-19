PRETTY MAIDS: un aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Ronnie Atkins

|
Il cantante dei Pretty Maids, Ronnie Atkins, ha reso pubblico, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, un aggiornamento sulle sue condizioni di salute a seguito del cancro ai polmoni diagnosticatogli di recente.
To my friends, fans, followers and supporters out there !!!
As promised I’ll give you a little update on my current health situation.
After my lung surgery 5 weeks ago and the following pneumonia, I’ve had to wait for the internel wounds to fully heal up before any further treatment.
Meanwhile I’ve been going through some pre chemo examins etc.
Tomorrow I’ll start up the chemo/radiation therapy which will take place over the next 12 weeks.
I’d be lying if I said that it’s something that I’m in particurlarly looking forward to, but it’s a nescecary step and I just wanna get going and get it overwith.
However I’m still positive, hopefull and determined to take on the challenges that likely will occur in the process that lies ahead of me.
But with all the back up I’ve had and have from my loved ones, family and friends and not at least oll of you out there, I couldn’t wish for a better platform to fight this damn disease.
Once again I thank you all