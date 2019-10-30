DECARLO: i dettagli dell'album di debutto

|
I melodic rockers Decarlo hanno reso pubblici i dettagli del loro album di debutto Lightning Strikes Twice, in uscita il 24 gennaio prossimo per la Frontiers Music srl. Di seguito potete vedere il video della titletrack insieme anche alla line-up della band:
Tommy DeCarlo – voce
Tommy DeCarlo Jr – chitarra
Dan Hitz – batteria
David Netta – basso
Payton Velligan – tastiere/chitarra/voce
Tracklist:
01. A Better Day
02. You Are The Fire
03. Give Love A Try
04. Into The Storm
05. Lightning Strikes Twice
06. Still In Love
07. Rock N’ Soul
08. There She Goes
09. Stand Up (Play Ball)
10. The One
11. Gotta Go
12. I Think I Fell In Love With You