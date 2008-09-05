BLUE OYSTER CULT: in arrivo la ristampa di ''Cult Classic''

|
In attesa di avere maggiori informazione riguardo il nuovo album dei Blue Öyster Cult, la nostrana Frontiers Music srl ha annunciato la ristampa rimasterizzata di Cult Classic, pubblicata nel 1994.
La release sarà disponibile il prossimo 24 gennaio nei formati CD e LP.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Don’t Fear The Reaper
2. E.T.I. (Extraterrestrial Intelligence)
3. M.E. 262
4. This Ain’t The Summer Of Love
5. Burning For You
6. O.D.’D On Life Itself
7. Flaming Telepaths
8. Godzilla
9. Astronomy
10. Cities On Flame With Rock ‘N’ Roll
11. Harvester Of Eyes
12. Buck’s Boogie
13. Don’t Fear The Reaper (TV Mix)
14. Godzilla (TV Mix)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano (Don't Fear) The Reaper.