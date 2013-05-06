CARACH ANGREN: in studio per registrare il sesto album

|
L'etichetta Season Of Mist comunica che i blackster Carach Angren si trovano attualmente in studio per registrare il nuovo e sesto album, che uscirà nel 2020.
Di seguito il commento della band:
"After many incredible tours meeting our dedicated fans around the globe, we finally return to the studio! Over the past two years a lot of creativity and effort has already flown into preparing our sixth monstrous full length album. For recording drums, bass and guitars we return to familiar grounds, working with the talented Patrick Damiani at his Tidal Wave Studio in Germany while vocals and orchestral arrangements are being prepared in our own crypt. For the mix of the album we welcome a new force, namely Robert Carranza (Marilyn Manson), who's work up until now has impressed us very much. Get ready for another chapter of horror!"
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.