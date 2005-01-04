CHILDREN OF BODOM: ufficiale l'abbandono di 3 membri

|
I Children Of Bodom hanno annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, l'abbandono di tre dei componenti dell'attuale line-up, ovvero il bassista Henkka T. Blacksmith, il batterista Jaska W. Raatikainen e il tastierista Janne Warman. Di conseguenza, il concerto che la band terrà al Black Box di Helsinki il prossimo 15 dicembre, sarà l'ultimo con l'attuale formazione.
”It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this line-up.
After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows & 10 albums it is time for Henkka, Janne and Jaska to step back and change direction within their lives. All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played.
The last show of this line-up will be on the 15th of December at Helsinki Ice Hall. Tickets still remain for some of the Finnish shows in December.
Alexi And Daniel will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future. Thanks again for everything - Children Of Bodom”