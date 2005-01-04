      Privacy Policy
 
CHILDREN OF BODOM: ufficiale l'abbandono di 3 membri
01/11/2019 - 12:34

duke
Venerdì 1 Novembre 2019, 14.26.23
2
..peccato...sembra una fuga di massa....
gianmarco
Venerdì 1 Novembre 2019, 13.49.51
1
chissà se faranno qualcosa i fuoriusciti .
29/11/2015
Live Report
CHILDREN OF BODOM + SYLOSIS + HELL`S GUARDIAN
Alcatraz, Milano (MI) , 24/11/2015
12/11/2013
Live Report
CHILDREN OF BODOM + DECAPITATED + MEDEIA
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 08/11/2013
13/01/2006
Intervista
CHILDREN OF BODOM
Parla Janne
04/01/2005
Live Report
CHILDREN OF BODOM
Rolling Stone, Milano, 02/01/2006
18/11/2008
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + MACHINE HEAD + CHILDREN OF BODOM
Palasharp, Milano, 18/11/2008
 
01/11/2019 - 12:34
CHILDREN OF BODOM: ufficiale l'abbandono di 3 membri
08/03/2019 - 17:09
CHILDREN OF BODOM: online un nuovo lyric video
01/03/2019 - 19:16
CHILDREN OF BODOM: ecco il video di ''Platitudes And Barren Words''
01/02/2019 - 16:29
CHILDREN OF BODOM: presentato il lyric video di ''This Road''
08/12/2018 - 09:57
CHILDREN OF BODOM: disponibile il video del primo singolo da 'Hexed'
28/11/2018 - 18:08
CHILDREN OF BODOM: svelati tutti i dettagli del prossimo disco
24/05/2018 - 17:10
SISKA: confermati al Metalhead Meeting Festival con Children of Bodom, Sonata Arctica e altri
29/03/2018 - 11:18
CHILDREN OF BODOM: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo album
12/12/2017 - 17:22
METALDAYS: dentro Behemoth, Children Of Bodom e altre band
13/11/2017 - 12:55
CHILDREN OF BODOM: per fine marzo entreranno negli studi di registrazione
