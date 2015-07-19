GRAVE PLEASURES: in arrivo un live album

|
Il gruppo post-rock Grave Pleasures ha annunciato la pubblicazione del live album Doomsday Roadburn (Live At Roadburn Festival 2018), la cui uscita è prevista per l'8 novembre via Century Media Records e Svart Records.
L’album è stato mixato e masterizzato da Jaime Gomez Arellano presso gli Orgone Studios mentre l’artwork è stato curato da Daniel Martin Diaz.
Inoltre la release conterrà i due inediti Violence Of Night (che è possibile ascoltare qui sotto) e There Are Powers At Work In This World.
La copertina è disponibile qui a lato, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Mind Intruder
02. Doomsday Rainbows
03. Fear Your Mind
04. Laughing Abyss
05. Genocidal Crush
06. Haunted Afterlife
07. Cold War Funeral
08. Infatuation Overkill
09. Love In A Cold World
10. Atomic Christ
11. Strange Attractors
12. Deadenders
13. Death Reflects Us
14. Joy Through Death
15. There Are Powers At Work In This World
16. Violence Of Night