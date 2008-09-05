      Privacy Policy
 
BLUE OYSTER CULT: disponibile il live video di ''Harvester Of Eyes''
02/11/2019 - 11:02 (119 letture)

Rob Fleming
Sabato 2 Novembre 2019, 14.55.36
2
Quando si parla di influenze e di gruppi seminali il pensiero corre sempre a quei gruppi che hanno indicato la via, Black Sabbath in primis. I Blue Oyster Cult non vengono mai citati. Giustamente. Perché la loro proposta è solo loro. Non c'è mai stato nessuno (che io conosca) come loro (forse i Ghost, oggi, in qualcosa li ricordano). Erano hard, erano metal, erano pop, erano quasi jazz (Cultusaurus Erectus). Una capacità compositiva fuori dal comune.
Rik bay area thrash
Sabato 2 Novembre 2019, 12.00.34
1
Band assolutamente spettacolare... Live poi sono estremamente hard & heavy... Inconfondibili unici un trademark assoluto 🤘 imho
