BLUE OYSTER CULT: disponibile il live video di ''Harvester Of Eyes''

I Blue Oyster Cult
hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl
, il live video di Harvester Of Eyes
. Il brano è presente sulla riedizione di Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014
che, insieme alla versione rimasterizzata di Cult Classic
(qui i dettagli
), sarà disponibile al pubblico a partire dal 24 gennaio 2020.
Tracklist:
CD101. O.D.’d On Life Itself
02. The Red And The Black
03. Golden Age Of Leather
04. Burnin’ For You
05. Career Of Evil
06. Shooting Shark
07. The Vigil
08. Me262
09. Buck’s Boogie
10. Black Blade
CD211. Then Came The Last Days Of May
12. Godzilla
13. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
14. Harvester Of Eyes
15. I Love The Night
16. Hot Rails To Hell
17. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll