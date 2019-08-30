CRUSADE OF BARDS: online il video di ''The Golden Vessel''

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il video di The Golden Vessel, brano dei Crusade Of Bards presente sul loro album di debutto, Tales Of Beasts & Bards, in uscita il 15 novembre per la Pride & Joy Music.
Tracklist:
01. Remembering Quests...
02. Of Bards & Beasts
03. The Golden Vessel (feat. Lady Ani)
04. Four Fours
05. The Rise of the Kraken
06. An Ocean Between Us
Part I - Chapter Twelve (feat. Eduardo Guilló)
07. An Ocean Between Us
Part II - Ulysses' Cry (feat. Henning Basse)
08. Pirates of the Night
09. And so the Bard Sang
10. Gunpowder