DEMONICAL: annunciato il nuovo cantante

Gli svedesi Demonical comunicano che il nuovo cantante della band è Christofer Säterdal. L'artista sostituisce Alexander Högbom (October Tide), che ha annunciato la sua dipartita lo scorso giugno.
Ecco quanto dichiarato ufficialmente:
"Demonical and vocalist Alexander Högbom have parted ways without involvement of neither deep drama nor bad blood. This has been in the making for quite some time - even if not publically revealed - as already five months ago - Alexander informed the rest of the band about his need to step back after Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 in order to focus on other things in life. We respect Alex's decision, want to thank him for all the years in the band, and wish him the very best of luck for the future, whatever it might hold. Demonical would like to welcome Christofer Säterdal to the ranks as the bands new frontman. Christofer has proven his quality and dedication in various bands during the years with Swedish viking-metallers Fimbultyr being the most prominent one. The rehearsals and recordings done during the summer have made us confident that Chris is the right man for the position and the one who can carry on the torch. The path forward looks nothing but victorious!".
Säterdal debutterà con il gruppo il 14 novembre durante lo show di Stoccolma, prima di partire per il Brazil Ablaze Tour di dicembre.