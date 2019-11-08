BLUTBAD: previsto per gennaio l'album di debutto

|
I rocker Blutbad hanno annunciato la pubblicazione, tramite Argonauta Records, del loro album di debutto Alcohodissey, prevista per il 31 gennaio. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Alcohodissey Part. 1.
Tracklist:
01. Lost in Space (feat. Kristallo)
02. Alcohodyssey part.1 (The space adventures of the hopshunters)
03. Die Alone
04. Sunday of Living Dead
05. Space Trumps
06. I want to believe
07. Alcohodyssey part.2 (The great escape from Bikini Planet)
08. Steam Road
09. Interstellaris 0042
10. Flash Goldon (feat. Niko - Own Paw Thee Die)
11. Arcade Mood (feat. Kristallo)