DIO: a febbraio la ristampa degli ultimi quattro album

|
BMG e Niji Entertainment Group annunciano che il 21 febbraio uscirà la ristampa degli ultimi quattro album dei DIO, ovvero Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing the Dragon (2002) e Master of the Moon (2004).
Tutti i dischi sono stati rimasterizzati dal collaboratore di lunga data Wyn Davis e contengono alcuni brani inediti sia in studio che live.
Le ristampe in formato vinile contengono la tracklist originale e sono disponibili con stampa lenticolare limitata alla prima stampa. Come bonus speciale la versione 2LP di Magica contiene un 7" con il singolo di Electra, l'unico brano completo originariamente composto per l'album Magica 2.
Le versioni CD di ciascun album sono fuori stampa da lungo tempo. Le nuove ristampe sono disponibili in edizione deluxe mediabook con un disco bonus di materiale inedito. Oltre alle versioni in studio di Electra (contenuta nell'album Magica) e Prisoner of Paradise (contenuta nell'album Master of the Moon). Ogni disco bonus contiene rare tracce live registrate nei corrispettivi tour.
Tutte le tracce bonus sono disponibili anche nei formati digitali. Di seguito la tracklist:
Angry Machines
Disc 1 & LP Tracklist
1. Institutional Man
2.Don’t Tell The Kids
3. Black
4. Hunter Of The Heart
5. Stay Out Of My Mind
6. Big Sister
7. Double Monday
8. Golden Rules
9. Dying In America
10.This Is Your Life
Disc 2
1. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart
2. Don’t Talk To Strangers
3. Double Monday
4. Hunter Of The Heart
5. Holy Diver
6. Heaven and Hell
7. Long Live Rock and Roll
8. Man On The Silver Mountain
9. Rainbow In The Dark
10.The Last In Line
11. The Mob Rules
12. We Rock
Magica
Disc 1 & LP 1 Tracklist
1. Discovery
2. Magica Theme
3. Lord Of The Last Day
4. Fever Dreams
5. Turn To Stone
6. Feed My Head
7. Eriel
8. Chalis
9. As Long As It’s Not About Love
10. Losing My Insanity
11. Otherworld
12. Magica (Reprise)
13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)
Disc 2
1. Discovery
2. Magica
3. Lord Of The Last Day
4. Fever Dreams
5. Eriel
6. Chalis
7. Losing My Insanity
8. Otherworld
9. Electra – Studio Track
10. Magica Story – Studio/Spoken Word 18:26
Killing the Dragon
Disc 1 & LP Tracklist
1. Killing The Dragon
2. Along Comes A Spider
3. Scream
4. Better In The Dark
5. Rock and Roll
6. Push
7. Guilty
8. Throw Away Children
9. Before The Fall
10. Cold Feet
Disc 2
1. Holy Diver
2. Heaven and Hell
3. Rock and Roll
4. I Speed At Night
5. Killing The Dragon
6. Stand Up And Shout
Master of the Moon
Disc 1 & LP Tracklist
1. One More For The Road
2. Master Of The Moon
3. The End Of The World
4. Shivers
5. The Man Who Would Be King
6. The Eyes
7. Living The Lie
8. I Am
9. Death By Love
10. In Dreams
Disc 2
1. Heaven and Hell
2. Rainbow In The Dark
3.Rock and Roll Children
4. The Eyes
5. Prisoner Of Paradise – Studio Track