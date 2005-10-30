      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Le copertine delle quattro ristampe
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/11/19
INFIRMITY
Descendants of Sodom

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull And Bones - Tales From Over The Sea

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull and Bones – Tales from Over the Seas

15/11/19
CYHRA
Letters To Myself

15/11/19
TRIBULATION
Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern

15/11/19
DENNER`S INFERNO
In Amber

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
DESPISED ICON
Purgatory

15/11/19
LIONHEART
Valley of Death

CONCERTI

09/11/19
OPETH
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/11/19
STRANA OFFICINA + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

09/11/19
FOLKSTONE
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

09/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

09/11/19
MADHOUSE
DOC HOLLIDAY - CODOGNO (LO)

09/11/19
EVILIZERS + MADHOUR
SEKHMET PUB - QUITTENGO (BI)

09/11/19
HELLUCINATION + DELIRANT CHAOTIC SOUND
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

09/11/19
LACHESIS + VALAR MORGHULIS + INSUBRIA
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

09/11/19
FREEDOM CALL + GUESTS
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

10/11/19
MOONSPELL + ROTTING CHRIST + SCREAM BABY SCREAM
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO
DIO: a febbraio la ristampa degli ultimi quattro album
08/11/2019 - 19:21 (112 letture)

LORIN
Venerdì 8 Novembre 2019, 20.25.34
1
Una bella cosa devo dire.
RECENSIONI
74
69
67
78
80
86
79
94
96
ARTICOLI
15/05/2019
Articolo
Rammstein - Studio Report
Uno sguardo in anticipo sul nuovo album!
15/02/2019
Live Report
DIO DRONE NIGHT: HATE & MERDA + NUDIST + TIBIA
Wishlist Club - Roma - 09/02/2019
01/09/2018
Live Report
DIOCLETIAN
The Black Heart, Londra,14/08/18
21/03/2017
Live Report
RISE OF THE UNDERGROUND V - CLAUDIO SIMONETTI'S GOBLIN + TRINAKRIUS + HAUNTED + ANCESTRAL
Barbara Disco Lab, Catania, 17/03/2017
18/07/2015
Intervista
CLAUDIO MILANO
L'idea di una vita vissuta come forma creativa a sé.
26/06/2014
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + THE LAST FIGHT + NIGGARADIO
Le Capannine, Catania, 21/06/2014
14/11/2012
Intervista
AUDIO PORN
Bad guys of rock'n'roll
10/03/2011
Live Report
NECRODEATH + RAZA DE ODIO + DATAKILL + SHAKE WELL BEFORE
Bulldog, Serra Riccò (GE), 05/03/2011
14/07/2010
Articolo
METAL E MEDIOEVO
Un viaggio alla scoperta delle nostre radici
18/05/2010
Articolo
RONNIE JAMES DIO
Ricordare la leggenda
30/10/2005
Intervista
RAZA DE ODIO
Parla la band
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/11/2019 - 19:21
DIO: a febbraio la ristampa degli ultimi quattro album
04/11/2019 - 20:07
DEEP AS OCEAN: a dicembre l'album d'esordio ''Crossing Parallels''
04/11/2019 - 12:50
ULCERATE: entrati in studio di registrazione
02/11/2019 - 10:09
AD INFINITUM: online l'audio di ''This Is Halloween''
01/11/2019 - 16:16
DEVIANT PROCESS: in studio per registrare il prossimo album, annunciato il nuovo batterista
31/10/2019 - 19:18
GHOST ON MARS: ascolta ''From the Darkness'' dal disco d'esordio
31/10/2019 - 19:12
CARACH ANGREN: in studio per registrare il sesto album
30/10/2019 - 18:24
DEVIN TOWNSEND: in studio nel 2021 per il nuovo album
24/10/2019 - 21:28
STRYPER: a gennaio in studio per il nuovo album
24/10/2019 - 14:47
SEVENDUST: in studio per registrare il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/11/2019 - 19:45
RINGS OF SATURN: una data in Italia a marzo 2020
08/11/2019 - 19:37
SEPULTURA: ''Quadra'' uscirà a febbraio, ecco il singolo ''Isolation''
08/11/2019 - 14:03
BLIND GUARDIAN: presentato il video di ''War Feeds War''
08/11/2019 - 13:34
LORDI: ascolta la nuova ''Shake The Baby Silent''
08/11/2019 - 13:27
PYOGENESIS: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
08/11/2019 - 13:04
OZZY OSBOURNE: disponibile il singolo ''Under The Graveyard''
08/11/2019 - 12:45
VERSENGOLD: online un nuovo brano
08/11/2019 - 12:42
THE AGONIST: il video di ''The Gift Of Silence''
08/11/2019 - 12:34
AGENT STEEL: cancellate le date italiane
08/11/2019 - 12:30
SATAN TAKES A HOLIDAY: ecco il video di ''Blow''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     