YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album

Gli Ye Banished Privateers hanno annunciato che il prossimo 7 febbraio avverrà la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Hostis Humani Generi. Di seguito trovate tutti i dettagli insieme al video di No Prey, No Pay.
Tracklist:
01. No Prey, No Pay
02. Hush Now My Child
03. Blame the Brits
04. Capstan Shanty
05. Elephant’s Dance
06. Swords to Plowshares
07. Flintlock
08. Parting Song
09. Rowing With One Hand
10. A-Swinging We Must Go
11. They are Marching Down on High Street
12. Death of Bellows
13. Why the Big Whales Sing