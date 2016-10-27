OCEANS: a gennaio il disco di debutto, ascolta un brano

|
La formazione post/death metal Oceans ha annunciato la pubblicazione del disco di debutto The Sun And The Cold, la cui pubblicazione avverrà il prossimo 10 gennaio via Nuclear Blast Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Sun and the Cold
2. We Are the Storm
3. Dark [Explicit]
4. Paralyzed
5. Take the Crown
6. Shadows
7. Legions Arise [Explicit]
8. Polaris
9. Truth Served Force Fed
10. Water Rising
11. Hope
12. We Are the Storm (Radio Edit)
13. Polaris (Born Free Remix)
14. Polaris (Don't Breathe Remix)
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video del brano We Are The Storm.