SYMPHONY X: infortunio per Russell Allen

|
Durante le prove per il concerti insieme ai Trans-Siberian Orchestra, il cantante dei Symphony X, Russell Allen, ha subito un infortunio dovuto ad una caduta.
Questo il comunicato della band:
We are here in the midwest preparing to give you one of the most exciting TSO productions you have ever seen. During rehearsal, Russell Allen slipped and fell. Russell is in good spirits but in a bit of pain. We are doing everything necessary to assure Russell is taken care of. We hope he is able to make it out on the road in the near future but our concern is that he rests so he can make a full recovery.