      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Russell Allen
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull and Bones – Tales from Over the Seas

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull And Bones - Tales From Over The Sea

15/11/19
THE DEATHTRIP
Demon Sola Totem

15/11/19
TULUS
Evil 1999

15/11/19
LIONHEART
Valley of Death

15/11/19
DIE KRUPPS
Vision 2020 Vision

15/11/19
DESPISED ICON
Purgatory

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
NECROPANTHER
The Doomed City

CONCERTI

12/11/19
GAAHLS WYRD + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

12/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/11/19
MAYHEM + GAAHLS WYRD + GOST
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

13/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

14/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

14/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - COMO

14/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
LET IT BEER - ROMA

15/11/19
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/11/19
RIVAL SONS + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
SYMPHONY X: infortunio per Russell Allen
12/11/2019 - 13:16 (89 letture)

RECENSIONI
90
89
95
88
89
s.v.
85
73
ARTICOLI
19/05/2019
Live Report
SYMPHONY X + SAVAGE MESSIAH
Orion Club, Roma (RM), 12/05/2019
2016-03-07
Live Report
SYMPHONY X + MYRATH + MELTED SPACE
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 03/03/2016
12/10/2011
Live Report
SYMPHONY X + PAGAN'S MIND + DGM
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 07/10/2011
08/03/2011
Live Report
SYMPHONY X + NEVERMORE + PSYCHOTIC WALTZ + MERCENARY
Viper Club, Firenze, 05/03/2011
03/11/2007
Live Report
DREAM THEATER + SYMPHONY X
Palalottomatica, Roma, 26/10/2007
29/06/2007
Intervista
SYMPHONY X
Parla Russel Allen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/11/2019 - 13:16
SYMPHONY X: infortunio per Russell Allen
01/05/2019 - 19:07
SYMPHONY X: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
22/01/2019 - 16:51
METALLIZED: pronte le playlist, inclusi anche King Diamond e Symphony X!
10/01/2019 - 15:18
SYMPHONY X: quattro date in Italia a maggio
16/01/2018 - 18:12
SYMPHONY X: a breve inizieranno a registrare il nuovo disco
23/12/2015 - 10:19
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Symphony X, i Lamb Of God e altri due gruppi
09/09/2015 - 10:50
SYMPHONY X: l'anno prossimo in Italia per una data
07/08/2015 - 18:54
SYMPHONY X: disponibile il lyric video di ''Kiss of Fire''
19/06/2015 - 18:16
SYMPHONY X: guarda un nuovo lyric video
22/05/2015 - 19:13
SYMPHONY X: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/11/2019 - 13:15
ARCHON ANGEL: il debutto nel 2020, rivelata la cover
12/11/2019 - 13:23
MARILLION: guarda il video di ''Fantastic Place''
12/11/2019 - 13:10
SLEEP: dal 2020 in pausa a tempo indeterminato
12/11/2019 - 12:14
SEMBLANT: firmano con la Frontiers Music srl
11/11/2019 - 20:43
BRING ME THE HORIZON: online il video di ''Ludens''
11/11/2019 - 20:38
LORNA SHORE: previsto per gennaio il nuovo album
11/11/2019 - 20:35
KANI: ecco un video dall'esordio discografico
11/11/2019 - 20:22
PENITENCE ONIRIQUE: ascolta una traccia dal nuovo album
11/11/2019 - 20:19
HEART OF A COWARD: disponibile la clip di ''Isolation''
11/11/2019 - 20:16
INSANITY ALERT: presentato il live video di ''Run To The Pit''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     