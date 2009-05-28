ARCH ENEMY: nel 2020 lavoreranno al nuovo album

|
Daniel Erlandsson, batterista degli Arch Enemy, ha dichiarato ai microfoni di LA Metal Media che nel 2020 il gruppo si dedicherà alla stesura del nuovo materiale per l'album di inediti. Di seguito l'estratto dell'intervista:
"We don't write that much on the road, because it's not the right setting for us. Somebody might hum a melody into his iPhone, but we don't do much more than that. We have to consciously take time in the schedule when we plan ahead — 'Okay, these three months, we're going to work on new music. No shows then — we're going to stay off the road.' We have to plan, because nowadays, it feels like a year can disappear really quickly, especially when you're on the road and you're repeating a pattern. [When] you play shows every night, time just flies away, so you have to plan ahead… There will be [a new album] eventually, one day. We have done a little bit of writing, but I think we're still in the early stages of that. First of all, we need to get through this year. We have another tour in Europe with Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy, and that's going to take us up to about Christmas. But next year, we plan to get serious about new music and hopefully record a new album"