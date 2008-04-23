MONOLITHE: tutto il nuovo album in streaming

|
I doomster Monolithe
sono stati costretti, a causa della pirateria che aveva già diffuso online il disco, a diffondere in streaming e in digital download il nuovo album Okta Khora
(qui il link
per poterlo acquistare e ascoltare), mentre il formato fisico della release sarà disponibile dal 31 gennaio 2020 via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre
.
Questo il comunicato della band:Please read carefully.
This may come as a surprise, but MONOLITHE and LES ACTEURS DE L’OMBRE have decided to release the band’s new album “Okta Khora” in its digital version TODAY. You can listen and buy the album in its entirety right now at the following location:
https://monolithe.bandcamp.com
Pre-orders of CDs and Vinyls have also started.
Why an early digital release?
It has happened before and it will happen again: the album leaked on Internet.
While this has been part of the game for a long time, it is still a huge blow to artists, especially those with a moderate audience, when their music gets stolen and made available online such a long time before the release (more than 2 months in this case).
Now, our promotion plan is basically fucked. We might lose many sales. Less sales equals less money, less money equals forthcoming difficulties to produce another album in the future. The equation is simple.
“Okta Khora” is the product of more than one year of hard work and it is, in our opinion, a damn fine piece of Doom Metal. We can’t stress out enough how disrespectful it is to steal our work and put it online so early before the release. And while we have totally accepted and embraced the fact that the album will inevitably end up online outside of our control after it has been released, seeing it already uploaded, in an absolutely atrocious quality (128K mp3) is a very cruel reward for the time, energy and creativity we have put into this. Is it fair to work your ass off and get fucked for it?
The leak appeared first on a Russian website a few days ago. We are 90% sure that it has been uploaded by someone with an access to the online press folders provided by the label to the medias. If this person really works for a media, then double shame on him/her. If we cannot trust people we are working hand in hand with, what can we do? Well, maybe just stop doing music? Maybe. Honestly, we’ve been thinking about it.
Anyway. What’s done is done. The least we can do now is to provide the real thing and a better listening experience than those crappy illegal mp3s. We hope that you enjoy the album and support us by buying it and/or any other MONOLITHE merchandising.
Thank you and feel free to share this statement.
MONOLITHE