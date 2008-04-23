      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull and Bones – Tales from Over the Seas

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull And Bones - Tales From Over The Sea

15/11/19
HANGING GARDEN
Into That Good Night

15/11/19
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS
Walk Beyond the Dark

15/11/19
RAISED FIST
Anthems

15/11/19
GURU OF DARKNESS
Ararat

15/11/19
THE DEATHTRIP
Demon Sola Totem

15/11/19
TULUS
Evil 1999

15/11/19
DESPISED ICON
Purgatory

15/11/19
DEATH SS
The Whole Rite - Live at Metalitalia.com Festival

CONCERTI

13/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

14/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

14/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - COMO

14/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
LET IT BEER - ROMA

15/11/19
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/11/19
RIVAL SONS + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
SCUUM - PESCARA

15/11/19
ARCANA OPERA + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - CASTEL D'AZZANO (VR)
MONOLITHE: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
13/11/2019 - 13:30 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
63
78
70
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/11/2019 - 13:30
MONOLITHE: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
15/01/2019 - 13:29
MONOLITHE: live il 18 aprile allo Slaughter Club
15/02/2017 - 11:55
MONOLITHE: il settimo album uscirà nel 2018
17/05/2016 - 11:51
MONOLITHE: svelati artwork e tracklist del nuovo album
14/11/2015 - 11:13
MONOLITHE: 'Epsilon Aurigae' uscirà a dicembre, ecco i dettagli e un brano estratto
17/10/2013 - 11:35
MONOLITHE: intero album in streaming
09/10/2012 - 12:53
MONOLITHE: ecco il trailer del nuovo album
15/06/2012 - 07:43
MONOLITHE: nuovi dettagli su 'Monolithe III'
12/03/2012 - 07:55
MONOLITHE: al lavoro su 'Monolithe III'
23/04/2008
MONOLITHE: posticipato MONOLITHE III
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/11/2019 - 19:41
BENEATH THE MASSACRE: nel roster di Century Media Records, ''Fearmonger'' uscirà a febbraio
13/11/2019 - 19:30
MORTUARY DRAPE: il 23 novembre a Milano per uno show speciale
13/11/2019 - 16:33
SEVEN SPIRES: guarda ''Succumb'' dal nuovo album
13/11/2019 - 16:25
DEATHWHITE: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano
13/11/2019 - 15:35
EKPYROSIS: cambio di formazione e nuovo singolo
13/11/2019 - 13:51
DOWN: ritornano in attività con un concerto nel 2020
13/11/2019 - 13:22
CIANIDE: svelano i dettagli e un brano del nuovo EP
13/11/2019 - 13:15
ENSLAVED: rinnovano con Nuclear Blast Records
12/11/2019 - 20:25
ARCH ENEMY: nel 2020 lavoreranno al nuovo album
12/11/2019 - 20:17
THE BASTARD WITHIN: a dicembre il debutto con ''Better Dead Than Friends'', online il singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     