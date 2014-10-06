BLACK VEIL BRIDES: si separano dal bassista

18/11/19
MARRAS
Where Light Comes to Die
21/11/19
DUST
Breaking The Silence
21/11/19
SIGNUM REGIS
The Seal Of A New World
22/11/19
LORD MANTIS
Universal Death Church
22/11/19
SODOM
Out of the Frontline Trench
22/11/19
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Ritual
22/11/19
MAGIC KINGDOM
MetAlmighty
22/11/19
BLOOD EAGLE
To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed - Part III
22/11/19
THE WHO
Who
22/11/19
AVATARIUM
The Fire I Long For
16/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
FIRST FLOOR CLUB - NAPOLI
16/11/19
ASPHYX + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
16/11/19
THE 69 EYES
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA
16/11/19
AD NOCTEM FEST
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS - ROVELLASCA (CO)
16/11/19
DEWFALL + VETRARNOTT
METAL SYMPOSIUM - MOCAMBO LIVE CLUB - SANTERAMO IN COLLE (BA)
16/11/19
MADHOUSE
BONNIE & CLYDE - TORRICELLA VERZATE (PV)
16/11/19
HELLUCINATION + A TASTE OF FEAR
EQUINOX PUB - FROSINONE
16/11/19
WHITE SKULL + CHRONOSFEAR
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA
16/11/19
STRANA OFFICINA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI
16/11/19
STORMLORD + AMTHRYA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward.— Black Veil Brides (@blackveilbrides) November 15, 2019
