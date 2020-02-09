...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD: tornano a gennaio con un nuovo album, ecco il singolo

|
Conrad Keely e i suoi ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead torneranno sul mercato il 17 gennaio con l'album X: The Godless Void and Other Stories. Questo nuovo e decimo disco della carriera uscirà tramite InsideOut Music nei formati CD digipack (edizione limitata), LP 180 grammi più CD e in digitale.
X: The Godless Void and Other Stories è stato prodotto dalla collaborazione dello stesso Keely e dell'ingegnere Charles Godfrey (Sinkane, of Montreal, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). I lavori al nuovo album sono cominciati nel 2018 quando Keely fece ritorno ad Austin in seguito a cinque anni passati in Cambogia, riunendosi col compagno e membro fondatore Jason Reece.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. The Opening Crescendo
2. All Who Wander
3. Something like This
4. Into the Godless Void
5. Don’t look down
6. Gone
7. Children of the Sky
8. Who Haunts the Haunter
9. Eyes of the Overworld
10. Gravity
11. Blade of Wind
12. Through the Sunlit Door
La band sarà in tour in Europa dal mese di febbraio. Di seguito tutte le date:
09.02.2020 – (FR) Dunquerque, Les Quatre Ecluses
10.02.2020 – (FR) Paris, Le Petit Bain
12.02.2020 – (DE) Cologne, Stadtgarten
13.02.2020 – (DE) Bielefeld, Forum
14.02.2020 – (CH) Basel, Sommercasino
16.02.2020 – (DE) Reutlingen, Franz.K
17.02.2020 – (DE) Munich, Strom
18.02.2020 – (AT) Vienna, Flex
19.02.2020 – (DE) Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
21.02.2020 – (DE) Hamburg, The Stage Club
22.02.2020 – (DK) Copenhagen, Loppen
23.02.2020 – (SE) Stockholm, Nalen Klubb
24.02.2020 – (NO) Oslo, Vulkan Arena
26.02.2020 – (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg
27.02.2020 – (NL) Nijmengen, Doornroosje
28.02.2020 – (BE) Brussels, Botanique
29.02.2020 – (UK) Brighton (Sussex) Patterns
01.03.2020 – (UK) Bristol, The Exchange
02.03.2020 – (UK) Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club
03.03.2020 – (UK) Edinburgh, The Mash House
04.03.2020 – (UK) Manchester, Night & Day
05.03.2020 – (UK) Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside
07.03.2020 – (UK) Leicester, The Cookie
08.03.2020 – (UK) Hudderfield, The Parish
10.03.2020 – (UK) London, The Dome
11.03.2020 – (UK) St. Albans, The Horn