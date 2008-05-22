      Privacy Policy
 
MOTLEY CRUE: annunciano la reunion
18/11/2019 - 21:36 (59 letture)

Shock
Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019, 22.05.08
3
Quando gruppi storici così si comportano in questa maniera PER ME sono solo dei buffoni incredibili. Si saranno pure fatti da soli la petizione.... Una vergogna...
David D.
Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019, 21.46.24
2
Patetici. Anche se fossero la band del mio cuore, ripeterei lo stesso parere. Perchè se mi annunci il tuo ultimo tour, fai pagare fiori di dollari/euro per venirti a vedere, non puoi uscirtene così. Hanno messo come scusa la petizione dei fan per pararsi le chiappe. Questo, per me, si chiama mancare di rispetto..
duke
Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019, 21.43.29
1
...ma guarda un po'.....una notizia "inaspettata".....
30/03/2019
Articolo
MOTLEY CRUE
The Dirt - Il film visto da Metallized
 
