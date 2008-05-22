MOTLEY CRUE: annunciano la reunion

Patetici. Anche se fossero la band del mio cuore, ripeterei lo stesso parere. Perchè se mi annunci il tuo ultimo tour, fai pagare fiori di dollari/euro per venirti a vedere, non puoi uscirtene così. Hanno messo come scusa la petizione dei fan per pararsi le chiappe. Questo, per me, si chiama mancare di rispetto..