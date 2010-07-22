ROYAL HUNT: tornano nel 2020 con un concept album

|
I Royal Hunt comunicano di trovarsi attualmente alle prese con le fasi di registrazione del loro nuovo concept album, atteso per il 2020. L'etichetta KING Records si occuperà della pubblicazione in Asia, mentre per l'Europa e il resto del mondo sarà dato annuncio prossimamente. La maggior parte dei lavori si sta svolgendo presso il confermato NorthPoint Studio. Il disco, di cui si attendono i dettagli e i nomi degli ospiti, sarà il quindicesimo della band prog/power danese.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni di André Andersen:
"The next Royal Hunt album is in the works and – while most of it is still in a state of a “sort-of-controlled- chaos” – I´d say it´s probably our biggest production to date… the amount of tracks is simply staggering. Yes, it´s a concept album and yes, there´re some special guests on it and yes – already on this demo stage – this thing sounds huge (even by our standards). So fear not: we´re still around and we´re rocking just as hard – if not harder – as we usually do. // Cheers! AA"