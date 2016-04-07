      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Deranged
Clicca per ingrandire
Uno scatto dallo studio
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/11/19
SIGNUM REGIS
The Seal Of A New World

21/11/19
DUST
Breaking The Silence

22/11/19
THE WHO
Who

22/11/19
LINDEMANN
F & M

22/11/19
HYPNO5E
A Distant (Dark) Source

22/11/19
BLOOD INCANTATION
Hidden HIstory of the Human Race

22/11/19
LORD MANTIS
Universal Death Church

22/11/19
AVATARIUM
The Fire I Long For

22/11/19
BLOOD EAGLE
To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed - Part III

22/11/19
BLOOD INCANTATION
Hidden History Of The Human Race

CONCERTI

21/11/19
SKID ROW + HOLLOWSTAR
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D/AGOGNA (NO)

22/11/19
EARTH + GUEST
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)

22/11/19
SKID ROW + HOLLOWSTAR + RED RIOT
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/11/19
HEIDEVOLK + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

22/11/19
STRANA OFFICINA + COLONNELLI
THE CAGE THEATRE - LIVORNO

22/11/19
HADDAH + GUESTS
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

22/11/19
SAKEM + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

23/11/19
EARTH
TPO - BOLOGNA

23/11/19
HELLUCINATION + JUMPSCARE
PHOENIX FEST - FORMIA (LT)

23/11/19
HEIDEVOLK + GUESTS
REVOLVER - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)
DERANGED: iniziate le registrazioni del decimo album
20/11/2019 - 20:09 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/11/2019 - 20:09
DERANGED: iniziate le registrazioni del decimo album
22/04/2018 - 10:12
DERANGED: online il nuovo video
06/02/2017 - 19:41
DERANGED: cambio di cantante
24/10/2016 - 19:33
DERANGED: ascolta il nuovo disco
17/10/2016 - 21:38
DERANGED: ascolta il brano ''Shivers Down Your Broken Spine''
04/10/2016 - 15:38
DERANGED: online il nuovo lyric video
13/09/2016 - 16:17
DERANGED: ascolta un nuovo brano
06/09/2016 - 18:33
DERANGED: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
23/08/2016 - 09:50
DERANGED: disponibile un'anticipazione del nuovo disco
07/04/2016 - 09:50
DERANGED: firmato accordo con la Agonia Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/11/2019 - 20:18
WORM: a gennaio il disco ''Gloomlord'', ecco i dettagli e un brano
20/11/2019 - 19:46
INFERNAL ANGELS: tornano a febbraio con ''Devourer of God from the Void''
20/11/2019 - 19:41
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION: tutto il nuovo ''Enraged & Unbound'' in streaming
20/11/2019 - 19:32
PHOENIX FEST: questo sabato a Formia con Hellucination e Jumpscare
20/11/2019 - 19:26
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: Daniel Sjögren è il nuovo batterista
20/11/2019 - 19:17
RED RIOT: apriranno lo show degli Skid Row a Parma
20/11/2019 - 18:07
NECROWRETCH: a febbraio il nuovo album, ascolta un brano
20/11/2019 - 15:20
NECROMANTIA: è deceduto Baron Blood
20/11/2019 - 13:28
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY: una data a maggio 2020
19/11/2019 - 19:54
NORTHLANE: presentano il video di ''4D''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     