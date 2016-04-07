DERANGED: iniziate le registrazioni del decimo album

|
La formazione death metal svedese dei Deranged si trova attualmente presso i Berno Studio (Amon Amarth, The Crown, Witchery) di Malmö per registrare il nuovo e decimo album, che seguirà Struck By a Murderous Siege del 2016. Il disco uscirà nel corso della prima metà del 2020 tramite Agonia Records.
Ecco il commento del gruppo circa le novità:
"Alright! We're back in Berno Studio to record our tenth full length album! Eight tracks of swift, uncompromising brutality and skull crushing heaviness! To be released spring 2020 via Agonia Records. Album title to be confirmed, some of the song titles are: "Quarantine Required for the Rotten Masses" "Engulfed by Hate I Stab to Kill" "Carnal Provision for the Rotten Masses" Line-up: Johan Bergström - vocals Thomas Ahlgren - guitars Andreas Johansson - bass Rikard Wermen - drums".
L'album sarà il primo con il nuovo cantante Johan Bergström.