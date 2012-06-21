WORM: a gennaio il disco ''Gloomlord'', ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Uscirà il 24 gennaio tramite l'etichetta Iron Bonehead Productions Gloomlord, il nuovo e secondo album dei Worm. Il disco del gruppo della Florida seguirà Evocation of the Black Marsh del 2017 e sarà disponibile nei formati vinile e musicassetta.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, è stato diffuso il brano Abysmal Dimensions, riportato in basso.
Tracklist:
1. Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk (Intro)
2. Rotting Spheres of Sentient Black
3. Apparitions of Gloom
4. Melting in the Necrosphere
5. Abysmal Dimensions