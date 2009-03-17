POLARIS: tornano a febbraio con ''The Death of Me'', svelati i dettagli

|
La formazione metalcore di Sydney Polaris farà uscire il secondo album della carriera, intitolato The Death of Me, il 21 febbraio tramite l'etichetta SharpTone Records.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni del batterista Daniel Furnari:
"We wanted to walk a line between maintaining what’s defined our band and brought people to our music in the first place, while trying to write for ourselves and keep ourselves interested. Being our second full-length, we knew it was important for us to surprise the listener as well - nobody wants to hear the same record twice. We wanted to give them things they wouldn’t expect, take them to new places, but also for it to be definitively a Polaris record, building on what we’ve been working towards"
In merito al contenuto del disco, Furnari aggiunge:
"We’ve experienced more of the world and gone out of our comfort zone, and I think that’s audible in the music. I think a lot of things people enjoyed about The Mortal Coil we’ve managed to retain, but we’ve stretched the envelope further in every direction of what we consider to be our sound. I just don’t think we could have thought of most of this stuff two years ago".
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist di The Death of Me:
1. Pray For Rain
2. Hypermania
3. Masochist (Explicit)
4. Landmine (Explicit)
5. Vagabond
6. Creatures Of Habit
7. Above My Head
8. Martyr (Waves)
9. All Of This Is Fleeting
10. The Descent
Riportiamo il basso il video recentemente realizzato per Masochist: