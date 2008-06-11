BLAZE BAYLEY: ad aprile un nuovo live album

|
Il cantante Blaze Bayley ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo live album Live In Czech, registrato nelle ultime due tappe del tour Tour Of The Eagle Spirit a Brno (Repubblica Ceca), la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 3 aprile via Blaze Bayley Recording.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The Dark Side Of Black
02. A Thousand Years
03. Dark Energy 256
04. The World Is Turning The Wrong Way
05. Human
06. Together We Can Move The Sun
07. Solar Wind
08. Virus
09. Life Goes On
10. Fight Back
11. Silicon Messiah
12. The Day I Fell To Earth
13. Eagle Spirit
14. Calling You Home
15. Stare At The Sun
16. Man On The Edge
17. Futureal
18. The Clansman