EYEHATEGOD: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album
27/11/2019 - 13:26 (64 letture)

No Fun
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2019, 20.53.40
1
Heavy blues from the bayou, il respiro delle paludi continua a soffiare affascinante e malsano!
90
90
73
15/05/2018
Live Report
EYEHATEGOD + GUESTS
10/05/2018, OZ, Bologna
 
27/11/2019 - 13:26
EYEHATEGOD: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album
23/05/2019 - 13:59
EYEHATEGOD: aggiunte nuove tappe italiane
14/03/2019 - 14:05
FRANTIC FEST: dentro anche gli Eyehategod
10/07/2018 - 10:22
EYEHATEGOD: Brian Patton ha lasciato la band
18/12/2017 - 11:51
EYEHATEGOD: tornano a maggio per due date
14/06/2016 - 09:36
EYEHATEGOD: cancellato il tour europeo
06/04/2016 - 10:57
EYEHATEGOD: a luglio in Italia per quattro date
18/02/2015 - 15:45
EYEHATEGOD: problemi di salute per Mike IX Williams, cancellate le tappe di Messico e Australia
12/12/2014 - 17:48
EYEHATEGOD: quattro date in Italia
13/06/2014 - 20:53
EYEHATEGOD: il video di 'Medicine Noose'
27/11/2019 - 20:29
ADDICTED TO SPEED FEST: a Padova il 7 dicembre con National Suicide e altri
27/11/2019 - 20:17
BORN OF OSIRIS: il 19 marzo suoneranno a Milano con Oceans Ate Alaska e Volumes
27/11/2019 - 20:10
FRANTIC FEST: in vendita i blind ticket
27/11/2019 - 20:00
BLACK PHANTOM: concluse le registrazioni di ''Zero Hour is Now''
27/11/2019 - 19:44
CULT OF FIRE: una data a Parma ad aprile 2020
27/11/2019 - 19:46
ONI: a dicembre il nuovo EP, ascolta “Breathe Again”
27/11/2019 - 19:22
EXCITER: svelati gli orari delle due date italiane
27/11/2019 - 19:13
H.E.A.T: in Italia a maggio per una data
27/11/2019 - 19:08
MALAMORTE: diffusa l'anteprima di ''God Needs Evil'' in uscita a febbraio
27/11/2019 - 19:04
MESMUR: ascolta in anteprima l'album ''Terrene''
 
