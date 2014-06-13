EYEHATEGOD: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album

|
Il cantante della storica formazione sludge Eyehategod Mike IX Williams, durante un'intervista che potete vedere qui sotto, ha diffuso gli aggiornamenti riguardo l'atteso nuovo album, il primo con il nuovo batterista Aaron Hill, dicendo che le parti strumentali sono complete e che mancano soltanto le registrazioni vocali.
is recorded. I just have to do vocals on it. We've been on tour so much. I was supposed to do it a few months ago, but something happened and things fell apart with that... So, I'm going to try and get it done. We're taking a few months off after this thing; after Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea. But yeah, as soon as all that's done, I'm going to take some time off, and there's a studio... I know where I'm going to go.