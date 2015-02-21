EXHUMATION: tornano a febbraio con ''Eleventh Formulae'', ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Il 28 febbraio l'etichetta Pulverised Records farà uscire Eleventh Formulae, il nuovo album dei deathster indonesiani Exhumation. Il disco, che sarà il terzo della band, è stato prodotto da Devid Salasughi e includerà le seguenti undici tracce:
1. Mors Gloria Est
2. Inferno Dwellers
3. Formulae I: Malediction Bells
4. Grandeur Dawn
5. Vicious Ecstasy
6. Arcane Dance
7. Formulae II: Ironheart Rapture
8. Ominous Chants
9. Blood Trails
10. Perdition Spells
11. Formulae III: Eleventh Vessel
E' inoltre disponibile in streaming il brano estratto Mors Gloria Est: