DISCHI IN USCITA

29/11/19
CATTLE DECAPITATION
Death Atlas

29/11/19
RED DEATH
Sickness Divine

29/11/19
SUN OF THE DYING
The Earth Is Silent

29/11/19
CORONATUS
The Eminence of Nature

29/11/19
MOLLY HATCHET
Battleground

29/11/19
PRONG
Age of Defiance

29/11/19
MISERY LOVES CO.
Zero

29/11/19
KEEN HUE
Heydays

29/11/19
CARL DIXON
Unbroken

29/11/19
FLESHCRAWL
Into the Catacombs of Flesh

CONCERTI

29/11/19
SONATA ARCTICA + TWILIGHT FORCE + EDGE OF PARADISE + TEMPLE BALLS
HALL - PADOVA

29/11/19
M.O.D. + IRREVERENCE + BOBSON DOGNUTT
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/19
ADE + KANSEIL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

29/11/19
DESECRATE + MADHOUR
ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

29/11/19
BLASPHEMOUS NOISE TORMENT + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - CASTEL D'AZZANO (VR)

30/11/19
BLACK WINTER FESTIVAL
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

30/11/19
SONATA ARCTICA + TWILIGHT FORCE + EDGE OF PARADISE + TEMPLE BALLS
LIVE MUSIC CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

30/11/19
ADE + KANSEIL
EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

30/11/19
ELECTROCUTION + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

01/12/19
INSOMNIUM + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + STAM1NA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
EXHUMATION: tornano a febbraio con ''Eleventh Formulae'', ecco i dettagli e un brano
28/11/2019 - 19:28 (36 letture)

05/03/2015
Live Report
SCHIRENC PLAYS PUNGENT STENCH + RIEXHUMATION + MECHANICAL GOD CREATION + ANY FACE
Circolo Colony, Brescia - 27/02/2015
 
28/11/2019 - 20:20
WICKED ASYLUM: a febbraio l'esordio con ''Out of the Mist''
28/11/2019 - 20:07
ROCK BRIGADE: dal vivo il 6 dicembre a Perugia
28/11/2019 - 19:58
LUCA SELLITTO: ecco un nuovo brano
28/11/2019 - 19:54
OFDRYKKJA: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
28/11/2019 - 19:45
SERENITY: a gennaio il nuovo album
28/11/2019 - 19:45
TOXIC YOUTH: nel 2020 il ritorno con il secondo album
28/11/2019 - 19:35
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: ecco gli orari della data del 5 dicembre al Legend Club
28/11/2019 - 19:21
M.O.D.: svelati i dettagli dello show di domani a Paderno Dugnano
28/11/2019 - 15:17
WORMHOLE: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album, guarda un video
28/11/2019 - 15:11
MONO: ecco un video dal nuovo EP
 
