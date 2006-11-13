      Privacy Policy
 
London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse
KREATOR: a febbraio il nuovo DVD
29/11/2019 - 13:06 (120 letture)

mic
Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019, 20.01.48
3
io sono fedele a Live Kreation
David D.
Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019, 19.56.07
2
Non mi piacciono per niente come sono gestite le riprese, mi tengo stretto Dying Alive.
Shock
Venerdì 29 Novembre 2019, 17.31.03
1
Ennesimo live da parte loro....vabbè, almeno questo lo prendo in blu ray day visto il mio ultimo acquisto 😁
12/12/2018
Live Report
KREATOR + DIMMU BORGIR + HATEBREED + BLOODBATH - THE EUROPEAN APOCALYPSE
Alcatraz, Milano - 06/12/2018
26/02/2017
Live Report
KREATOR + SEPULTURA + SOILWORK + ABORTED
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 21/02/2017
17/02/2017
Intervista
KREATOR
Qualcosa su cui riflettere
11/12/2012
Articolo
KREATOR
Stream of Consciousness - Quarta Parte
06/12/2012
Articolo
KREATOR
Stream of Consciousness - Terza Parte
21/11/2012
Articolo
KREATOR
Stream of Consciousness - Seconda Parte
18/11/2012
Live Report
KREATOR + MORBID ANGEL + NILE + FUELED BY FIRE
Demodè Club, Bari / Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda. 14-12/11/2012
05/11/2012
Articolo
KREATOR
Stream of Consciousness - Prima Parte
27/04/2012
Articolo
KREATOR
La strada per 'Phantom Antichrist'
21/08/2011
Articolo
KREATOR
La biografia, seconda parte
11/08/2011
Articolo
KREATOR
La biografia, prima parte
18/12/2010
Live Report
KREATOR + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
Estragon, Bologna, 15/12/2010
19/06/2010
Articolo
KREATOR
Terrible Certainty - Petrozza, i Kreator e la caduta del Muro
11/02/2009
Live Report
KREATOR + CALIBAN
Rolling Stone, Milano - 03/02/2009
13/11/2006
Intervista
KREATOR
Parla Mille
 
29/11/2019 - 13:06
KREATOR: a febbraio il nuovo DVD
16/09/2019 - 11:07
KREATOR: Frédéric Leclercq è il nuovo bassista
08/06/2018 - 12:37
KREATOR: a dicembre una data in Italia con Dimmu Borgir, Hatebreed e Bloodbath
18/01/2018 - 22:12
KREATOR: a febbraio altre quattro ristampe
22/11/2017 - 19:45
KREATOR: online il live video ufficiale di 'Hail To The Hordes'
01/10/2017 - 11:50
VADER: sostituiranno i Decapitated nel tour con i Kreator
31/08/2017 - 23:31
KREATOR: a gennaio torneranno in Italia per una data con Decapitated e Dagoba
29/04/2017 - 00:12
KREATOR: in arrivo la ristampa dei primi quattro dischi
28/04/2017 - 11:15
KREATOR: live video di 'Satan is Real' con Papa Emeritus III e Max Gruber
22/02/2017 - 10:55
COLONY OPEN AIR: confermati anche i Kreator
