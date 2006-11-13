KREATOR: a febbraio il nuovo DVD

|
I Kreator hanno annunciato per il 14 febbraio 2020 la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo DVD/BluRay London Apocalypticon - Live at the Roundhouse. Di seguito, oltre ai dettagli della release, potete vedere il video live di Satan Is Real.
Tracklist:
01. Choir of the Damned
02. Enemy of God
03. Hail to the Hordes
04. Awakening of the Gods
05. People of the Lie
06. Gods of Violence
07. Satan Is Real
08. Mars Mantra
09. Phantom Antichrist
10. Fallen Brother
11. Flag of Hate
12. Phobia
13. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
14. The Patriarch
15. Violent Revolution
16. Pleasure to Kill
17. Apocalypticon