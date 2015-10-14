AMBERIAN DAWN: disponibile un nuovo singolo

|
Gli Amberian Dawn hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Napalm Records, il lyric video di Lay All Your Love On Me. Il brano, cover degli ABBA, è presente sul nuovo album Looking For You, in uscita il 31 gennaio.
Tracklist:
01. United
02. Eternal Fire Burning
03. Looking for You
04. Two Blades
05. Symphony Nr.1 Part 3 – Awakening (Feat. Fabio Lione)
06. Go for a Ride
07. Butterfly
08. Universe
09. Lay All Your Love on Me (ABBA Cover)
10. Au Revoir
11. Cherish My Memory (Remastered) (Bonus Track)