AGALLOCH: disponibile la riedizione di ''The White EP'' e ''The Grey EP''

Gli Agalloch hanno reso disponibili, tramite il canale YouTube della Eisenwald, gli streaming integrali di The White EP e The Grey EP, la cui riedizione è uscita lo scorso 29 novembre.
Tracklist ''The White EP''
01. The Isle of Summer
02. Birch Black
03. Hollow Stone
04. Pantheist
05. Birch White
06. Sowilo Rune
07. Summerisle – Reprise
08. Where Shade Once Was (Bonustrack)
Tracklist ''The Grey EP''
01. The Lodge (Dismantled)
02. Odal (Nothing Remix)
03. ShadowDub (How Beautiful is a Funeral) (Bonustrack)