      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The White EP
Clicca per ingrandire
The Grey EP
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/12/19
STREET LETHAL
Welcome To The Row

06/12/19
SIGN X
Like A Fire

06/12/19
PRAYING MANTIS
Keep It Alive

06/12/19
CRO-MAGS
From The Grave

06/12/19
DEEP PURPLE
Live in Rome 2013

06/12/19
NIGHTWISH
Decades: Live in Buenos Aires

06/12/19
PENITENCE ONIRIQUE
Vestige

06/12/19
LUCA SELLITTO
The Voice Within

06/12/19
BLACK BLOOD INVOCATION/IMPRECATION
Diabolical Flames Of The Ascended Plague

06/12/19
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET
Brave Tin World

CONCERTI

01/12/19
INSOMNIUM + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + STAM1NA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

01/12/19
ADE + KANSEIL
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

02/12/19
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

02/12/19
ALTER BRIDGE + SHINEDOWN + THE RAVEN AGE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

02/12/19
INSOMNIUM + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + STAM1NA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)

03/12/19
CULT OF LUNA + BRUTUS + A.A. WILLIAMS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

03/12/19
EXCITER + ASOMVEL + ADVERSOR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

04/12/19
D-A-D + HANGARVAIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/12/19
EXCITER + ASOMVEL + ADVERSOR
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/12/19
D-A-D + HANGARVAIN
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA
AGALLOCH: disponibile la riedizione di ''The White EP'' e ''The Grey EP''
01/12/2019 - 09:49 (85 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
70
85
87
90
ARTICOLI
06/08/2015
Live Report
AGALLOCH
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 01/08/15
22/05/2013
Live Report
LUCIFER OVER EUROPE TOUR 2013 - AGALLOCH + FEN
15-16/05/2013, Motstovna, Nova Gorica - Traffic Club, Roma
26/01/2012
Intervista
AGALLOCH
Spontaneità prima di tutto
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/12/2019 - 09:49
AGALLOCH: disponibile la riedizione di ''The White EP'' e ''The Grey EP''
01/08/2018 - 16:41
METALLIZED: pronte le playlist Spotify con Manilla Road, Agalloch ed altri!
13/05/2016 - 21:26
AGALLOCH: decidono di separarsi UPDATE!
31/03/2016 - 12:36
AGALLOCH: i primi tre album verranno ristampati in vinile
25/07/2015 - 14:37
AGALLOCH: i dettagli della data di Brescia, assenti i C R O W N
04/12/2014 - 11:43
AGALLOCH: una data in Italia nel 2015
05/05/2014 - 11:46
AGALLOCH: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
18/03/2014 - 16:46
AGALLOCH: un nuovo brano disponibile in streaming
01/02/2014 - 14:36
AGALLOCH: a maggio il nuovo disco
16/04/2013 - 22:49
AGALLOCH: cambiata la location per la data del 17 maggio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/12/2019 - 11:33
ENVY: ascolta un brano dal nuovo disco
01/12/2019 - 10:16
HEART OF GOLD: firmano con la SharpTone Records, ecco il primo singolo
01/12/2019 - 10:13
CURRENTS: presentato il video di ''Poverty Of Self''
01/12/2019 - 10:08
UNCOMMON EVOLUTION: a gennaio l'album di debutto
01/12/2019 - 10:04
VOLTUMNA: ecco il secondo singolo dal nuovo album
01/12/2019 - 09:59
WBTBWB: presentato un nuovo brano
01/12/2019 - 09:43
(0): guarda il video di ''(1136)''
30/11/2019 - 17:37
GARY MOORE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo live album
30/11/2019 - 17:28
CUERO: prevista per gennaio la riedizione di ''Tiempo Despues''
30/11/2019 - 17:25
INDUCTION: online il live video con Kai Hansen
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     