FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

Gli americani Five Finger Death Punch
hanno diffuso i dettagli di F8
, il nuovo album che la band pubblicherà il prossimo 28 febbraio via Better Noise Records
.
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia per una data insieme ai Megadeth
(qui
i dettagli).
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:01 – “F8”
02 – “Inside Out”
03 – “Full Circle”
04 – “Living The Dream”
05 – “A Little Bit Off”
06 – “Bottom Of The Top”
07 – “To Be Alone”
08 – “Mother May I (Tic Toc)”
09 – “Darkness Settles In”
10 – “This Is War”
11 – “Leave It All Behind”
12 – “Scar Tissue”
13 – “Brighter Side Of Grey”
14 – “Making Monsters” (bonus)
15 – “Death Punch Therapy” (bonus)
16 – “Inside Out” (radio edit)
Inoltre è disponibile il lyric video del brano Inside Out
.