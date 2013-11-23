      Privacy Policy
 
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
02/12/2019 - 18:09 (122 letture)

Rob Fleming
Lunedì 2 Dicembre 2019, 23.04.20
5
Bad Company non l'ho citata volutamente. Poi avrei iniziato a parlare di Paul Rodgers e non avrei più smesso. Ma è vero, di cover ne fanno molte, ma le fanno bene. Andrò a vedere il video di Wrong Side...
Shock
Lunedì 2 Dicembre 2019, 20.14.36
4
Wrong side of heaven oltre al bellissimo testo ha anche un video molto emozionante e sentito. Al netto di una certa ripetitività a me sono sempre piaciuti, certo non hanno mai fatto o faranno capolavori ma sono un gruppo che si fa ascoltare e bravi dal vivo. E poi fanno Bad company....
Rob Fleming
Lunedì 2 Dicembre 2019, 19.32.40
3
Io di loro ho una raccolta (A Decade of Destruction) e non capisco perché siano così schifati. A me piacciono prediligendoli nei pezzi più "melodici", ruffiani tipo Wash It All Away o Wrong side of Heaven. Però non sono male dai...e Ivan Moody sa cantare
Shock
Lunedì 2 Dicembre 2019, 19.12.19
2
Sono stupito da questo singolo, perché non mi aspettavo proprio niente e invece, pur nel solco del loro sound, hanno fatto un buon lavoro e pure con novità interessanti. Spero solo che il resto del disco (ma perché 13 brani....perché???), sia valido allo stesso modo.
Noah
Lunedì 2 Dicembre 2019, 18.52.16
1
Possono dire quello che vogliono su questa band, ma Ivan ha una voce magnifica e non parlo del suo scream/growl.
