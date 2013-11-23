FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 5 Bad Company non l'ho citata volutamente. Poi avrei iniziato a parlare di Paul Rodgers e non avrei più smesso. Ma è vero, di cover ne fanno molte, ma le fanno bene. Andrò a vedere il video di Wrong Side... 4 Wrong side of heaven oltre al bellissimo testo ha anche un video molto emozionante e sentito. Al netto di una certa ripetitività a me sono sempre piaciuti, certo non hanno mai fatto o faranno capolavori ma sono un gruppo che si fa ascoltare e bravi dal vivo. E poi fanno Bad company.... 3 Io di loro ho una raccolta (A Decade of Destruction) e non capisco perché siano così schifati. A me piacciono prediligendoli nei pezzi più "melodici", ruffiani tipo Wash It All Away o Wrong side of Heaven. Però non sono male dai...e Ivan Moody sa cantare 2 Sono stupito da questo singolo, perché non mi aspettavo proprio niente e invece, pur nel solco del loro sound, hanno fatto un buon lavoro e pure con novità interessanti. Spero solo che il resto del disco (ma perché 13 brani....perché???), sia valido allo stesso modo. 1 Possono dire quello che vogliono su questa band, ma Ivan ha una voce magnifica e non parlo del suo scream/growl.