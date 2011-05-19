BENEATH THE MASSACRE: svelati i dettagli di ''Fearmonger''

|
I Beneath The Massacre hanno svelato il contenuto del loro album Fearmonger, che uscirà il 28 febbraio tramite l'etichetta Century Media Records. Sarà il quarto album della band.
Ecco a sinistra l'artwork, a cura di Alexandre Goulet, e in basso la tracklist:
1. Rise of the Fearmonger
2. Hidden in Plain Sight
3. Of Gods and Machines
4. Treacherous
5. Autonomous Mind
6. Return to Medusa
7. Bottom Feeders
8. Absurd Hero
9. Flickering Light
10. Bitterest End
La band ha svelato pochi giorni fa il primo singolo, Autonomous Mind, ascoltabile di seguito: