MONUMENTS: ritorna il batterista Mike Malyan

Gli inglesi Monuments hanno annunciato il rientro del loro batterista storico Mike Malyan.
Le dichiarazioni della band:
“Fans, We're beyond excited to welcome Mike Malyan back to Monuments as our full time drummer. After 5 years of injuries, leading to surgery and physical therapy he was thankfully able to fully recover and get his ass behind the kit again... exactly where he belongs! We'd like to thank Daniel Lang (Lango) for the years he put into this band. We played some of our biggest shows together during this time period and created some beautiful memories. Check out his other band The Scratch if you like your music Irish. You'll do nuthin. We're now deep into writing Monuments IV and have tour dates lined up in Europe and the United States. More tours and shows for 2020 are to be announced.”
Come riportato nella dichiarazione, il gruppo sarà impegnato nei primi mesi del 2020 in tour tra Europa e Stati Uniti. Attendiamo future notizie di nuove date da annunciare, dal momento che l’italia non è attualmente compresa tra i Paesi confermati nel tour europeo.