DARK FORTRESS: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i dettagli

|
I blackster Dark Fortress faranno ritorno tra pochi mesi con un nuovo album, che si intitolerà Spectres from the Old World. Dopo sei anni di attesa la formazione tedesca pubblicherà il successore di Venereal Dawn (2014). L'album è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da V. Santura presso i Woodshed Studios e uscirà il 28 febbraio su Century Media Records.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. Nascence (Intro)
2. Coalescence
3. The Spider in the Web
4. Spectres from the Old World
5. Pali Aike
6. Pazuzu
7. Isa
8. Pulling at Threads
9. In Deepest Time
10. Penrose Procession (Interlude)
11. Swan Song
12. Nox Irae
Queste le prime date annunciate per supportare Spectres from the Old World:
11.04.20 (NO) Oslo - Inferno Festival
24.05.20 (USA) Baltimore - Maryland Deathfest
27/28.06.20 (USA) Los Angeles - California Deathfest
23.07.20 (SK) Drevenice Reviste - Gothoom Festival