PARADISE LOST: aggiornamenti sul prossimo album

|
I Paradise Lost si trovano attualmente in studio per registrare il loro album di inediti, che arriverà a tre anni di distanza da Medusa. Durante una recente intervista ai microfoni di That Drummer Guy, Greg Mackintosh ha dichiarato che il disco suonerà eclettico e che includerà in qualche canzone delle influenze gothic anni Ottanta.
Ecco le parole dell'artista:
"There's a couple of songs in the new stuff that kind of pick up where Medusa left off, but, for the most part, it's a lot more varied. It's hard to pigeonhole, but a couple of songs, I would say, are almost '80s goth music. There's a lot of stuff in between and a lot of quite eclectic stuff on there. It's going to be quite a varied album, I think".
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.