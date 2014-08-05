ABYSMAL DAWN: concluse le registrazioni del quinto album

|
I deathster californiani Abysmal Dawn comunicano di aver portato a termine le registrazioni del loro nuovo e quinto album, successore di Obsolescence del 2014. Il disco è stato missato dal cantante Charles Elliott e masterizzato da Tony Lindgren (Amorphis, Katatonia, Enslaved) ai Fascination Street Studios.
In basso le parole del gruppo:
"We're officially done with album number 5! It's been quite some time since we released any new music, and we feel we have something special on our hands. It took a lot of time, effort, and seeing through some trying times to get to this moment. We're very proud of the outcome and think fans will agree it was worth the wait. Musically we're pushing our limits more than ever, while still maintaining what people love about Abysmal Dawn. Now we take a quick breath before getting back once again to spreading our brand of misanthropic extreme metal across the globe. See you on the road in 2020!".
Si attendono ulteriori dettagli.