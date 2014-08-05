      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Abysmal Dawn
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/12/19
THE RIVER
Vessels into White Tides

11/12/19
ETERNAL SILENCE
Renegades

12/12/19
ALASTOR
Šumava

13/12/19
NIGHTBEARER
Tales of Sorcery and Death

13/12/19
HORRIFIED
Sentinel

13/12/19
VOLTUMNA
Ciclope

13/12/19
SATYRICON
Rebel Extravaganza (rimasterizzato)

13/12/19
STONE SOUR
Hello, You Bastards

13/12/19
DEEP AS OCEAN
Crossing Parallels

13/12/19
COMANDO PRAETORIO
Ignee Sacertà Ctonie

CONCERTI

11/12/19
MUNICIPAL WASTE + TOXIC HOLOCAUST + ENFORCER + SKELETAL REMAINS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/12/19
LAST IN LINE
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

12/12/19
SKINDRED + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/12/19
MARILLION
AUDITORIUM DELLA CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

12/12/19
MONKEY3 + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

13/12/19
MARILLION
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

13/12/19
GWAR + VOIVOD + CHILDRAIN
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

13/12/19
SCALA MERCALLI
BUFFALO GRILL - CIVITANOVA MARCHE (MC)

13/12/19
GLI ATROCI
ALCHEMICA MUCIS CLUB - BOLOGNA

13/12/19
NATIONAL SUICIDE + TERBIOCIDE
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)
ABYSMAL DAWN: concluse le registrazioni del quinto album
09/12/2019 - 20:01 (57 letture)

RECENSIONI
62
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/12/2019 - 20:01
ABYSMAL DAWN: concluse le registrazioni del quinto album
19/09/2017 - 11:19
ABYSMAL DAWN: firmano per la Season Of Mist, album nel 2018
26/10/2016 - 14:07
ABYSMAL DAWN: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
31/10/2014 - 09:41
ABYSMAL DAWN: online il video di 'Inanimate'
21/10/2014 - 21:31
ABYSMAL DAWN: 'Obsolescence' in streaming integrale
17/10/2014 - 00:30
ABYSMAL DAWN: ecco il nuovo lyric video
25/09/2014 - 06:58
ABYSMAL DAWN: ascolta un altro brano
05/09/2014 - 13:11
ABYSMAL DAWN: ecco lo studio report
28/08/2014 - 09:59
ABYSMAL DAWN: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/08/2014 - 09:40
ABYSMAL DAWN: ad ottobre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/12/2019 - 19:19
KARMIAN: il 23 dicembre a Reggio Emilia coi Browbeat
09/12/2019 - 19:12
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Primal Fear e altri
09/12/2019 - 19:07
STONE SOUR: disponibile il video di ''Whiplash Pant'' dal live album
09/12/2019 - 18:58
THE NEAL MORSE BAND: rinnovano con InsideOut Music, album a marzo 2020
09/12/2019 - 17:21
UADA: una data in Italia il prossimo anno
09/12/2019 - 17:17
PYOGENESIS: guarda il video di ''Will I Ever Feel The Same''
09/12/2019 - 17:13
NECRONOMICON (CAN): online un nuovo video
09/12/2019 - 14:34
SHADOW BREAKER: presentato il primo lyric video dal debutto discografico
09/12/2019 - 14:28
IN/VERTIGO: firmano con la Rockshots Records, ecco il video di ''Bad Enemy''
09/12/2019 - 14:20
THE RAGGED SAINTS: a gennaio il nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     