BLACK SWAN: a febbraio l'album di debutto

I rocker Black Swan hanno annunciato per il 14 febbraio 2020 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro album di debutto Shake The World. Di seguito, oltre alla tracklist e alla composizione della band, potete vedere il video della titletrack.
Robin McAuley - Voce
Reb Beach - Chitarra e Cori
Jeff Pilson - Basso, Chitarra Acustica e Cori
Matt Starr - Batteria e Percussioni
Tracklist:
01. Shake The World
02. Big Disaster
03. Johnny Came Marching
04. Immortal Souls
05. Make It There
06. She's On To Us
07. The Rock That Rolled Away
08. Long Road To Nowhere
09. Sacred Place
10. Unless We Change
11. Divided/United