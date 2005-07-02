JUDAS PRIEST: a gennaio inizieranno a lavorare al prossimo disco

|
Durante una recente intervista alla radio di Boston WAAF, il cantante Rob Halford ha dichiarato che i Judas Priest inizieranno a lavorare al loro nuovo album a partire da gennaio 2020.
Di seguito le parole dell'artista:
""I'll be heading back to the U.K. for the holidays, see my family and friends. And then we're gonna start. There are two things happening. We're gonna go into writing sessions in the early New Year, because we're still buzzing from the Firepower record and we're raring to go, to see what else what we can come up with musically, through writing. So we've got that in planning".
Si attendono ulteriori sviluppi.