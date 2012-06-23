BLASPHEMER: diffusi i dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

|
I nostrani Blasphemer hanno diffuso i dettagli di The Sixth Hour, il nuovo album che la band pubblicherà il prossimo 24 gennaio via Candlelight Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Let Him Be Crucified 03:58
2. Hail, King Of The Jews! 03:33
3. The Stumbling Block 03:58
4. Stabat Mater 04:33
5. Blessed Are The Wombs That Never Bore 01:20
6. Lord Of Lies 03:36
7. Via Dolorosa 03:20
8. The Robe Of Mockery 04:02
9. I.N.R.I. 04:22
10. The Sixth Hour 03:41
11. The Deposition 03:59
12. De Profundis 02:10
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video del brano The Deposition.