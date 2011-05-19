MASSACRE: nuova formazione, al lavoro sul nuovo album

|
Gli americani Massacre hanno presentato la nuova formazione con l’ingresso, rispettivamente, del batterista Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., The Absence, Goregäng) e del chitarrista Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Goregäng).
Il commento del cantante Lee:
"I understand for some fans that it's hard to not be a bit jaded about a band with such an ugly history, but that is all finally about to change. I'm now in a place in the band where I'm in position to do what is right by the band's namesake and legendary status quo. Plus, having both Jeramie and Taylor join is the best thing for the band. These members bring a sensibility and professional mindset that the band was lacking before and so urgently needed. Their talents and skill set is a refreshing and positively right direction for the band. I'm excited and looking forward to what MASSACRE will be doing next, and only hope the fans are just as excited."
Attendiamo futuri aggiornamenti sullo sviluppo del prossimo disco.