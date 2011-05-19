      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La nuova lineup
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/12/19
HAXANDRAOK
KI SI KIL UD DA KAR RA

19/12/19
DAEMONIAC
Dwellers of Apocalypse

20/12/19
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost - part I Nightwars

20/12/19
SUN OF THE ENDLESS NIGHT
Symbols of Hate and Deceitful Faith

20/12/19
EMBRYO
Misguided Legacy

24/12/19
THE BASTARD WITHIN
Better Dead Than Friends

27/12/19
CIANIDE
Unhumanized (EP)

09/01/20
WAR DOGS
Die By My Sword

10/01/20
UNREQVITED
Mosaic II

10/01/20
OCEANS
The Sun and The Cold

CONCERTI

17/12/19
THE TREAD MANICS + GUESTS
KILLJOY - ROMA

18/12/19
SPECTRAL VOICE + EKPYROSIS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - MILANO

19/12/19
BENEDICTION + DISTRUZIONE + BLOODSHED + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

20/12/19
DARK FUNERAL + GUESTS
ORION CLUB - CIAMPINO (RM)

20/12/19
BENEDICTION + DISTRUZIONE + TOL MORWEN
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

20/12/19
RAIN + GUESTS
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)

20/12/19
EGOSYSTEMA + TREWA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/12/19
DARK FUNERAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/12/19
SCARLET RECORDS FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/12/19
BENEDICTION + DISTRUZIONE + DEMIURGON + MEMBRANCE + GUEST TBA
MK LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)
MASSACRE: nuova formazione, al lavoro sul nuovo album
16/12/2019 - 19:33 (96 letture)

duke
Lunedì 16 Dicembre 2019, 23.00.13
2
...ottimo.....
lisablack
Lunedì 16 Dicembre 2019, 22.52.09
1
Gran bella notizia👍
RECENSIONI
87
ARTICOLI
05/03/2014
Intervista
MASSACRE
Il ritorno dei deathster americani
19/05/2011
Live Report
HATE ETERNAL + OBSCURA + BENEATH THE MASSACRE + DEFILED
Rock N' Roll Arena, Romagnano sesia (NO), 13/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/12/2019 - 19:33
MASSACRE: nuova formazione, al lavoro sul nuovo album
04/12/2019 - 19:15
BENEATH THE MASSACRE: svelati i dettagli di ''Fearmonger''
13/11/2019 - 19:41
BENEATH THE MASSACRE: nel roster di Century Media Records, ''Fearmonger'' uscirà a febbraio
21/08/2019 - 12:01
FRACTURED INSANITY: firmano per Massacre Records
21/07/2019 - 11:56
GOBLINS BLADE: firmano per la Massacre Records in vista del debutto
16/07/2019 - 15:15
MASSACRE: reunion con Mike Borders e nuova partnership
20/06/2019 - 20:20
CALL OF CHARON: firmano per la Massacre Records
07/05/2019 - 21:50
IZENGARD: firmano con la Massacre Records, pronta la ristampa del loro album di debutto
04/05/2019 - 11:12
IVORY TOWER: firmato accordo con la Massacre Records per l'uscita di 'Stronger'
31/03/2019 - 11:31
NEGATOR: firmano per la Massacre Records, album ad ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/12/2019 - 20:19
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti altri tre gruppi al bill
16/12/2019 - 20:21
ATHLANTIS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''02.02.2020''
16/12/2019 - 19:59
GLI ATROCI: quattro date dal vivo a febbraio
16/12/2019 - 19:44
PHOENIX FEST: il programma del 23 dicembre a Formia
16/12/2019 - 19:49
IRREVERENCE: al lavoro su un nuovo EP
16/12/2019 - 19:32
PADOVA METAL FEST: a luglio la nona edizione, ecco gli headliner
16/12/2019 - 19:06
SLIPKNOT: online la clip di ''Nero Forte''
16/12/2019 - 17:21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: una data in Italia il prossimo anno
16/12/2019 - 17:18
THY CATAFALQUE: ascolta la nuova ''Tsitsushka''
16/12/2019 - 17:14
FRANTIC FEST: ecco le prime conferme dell'edizione 2020
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     