DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/19
THE BASTARD WITHIN
Better Dead Than Friends

27/12/19
CIANIDE
Unhumanized (EP)

09/01/20
WAR DOGS
Die By My Sword

10/01/20
DEWOLFF
Tascam Tapes

10/01/20
RAGE
WIngs Of Rage

10/01/20
OCEANS
The Sun and The Cold

10/01/20
APOCALYPTICA
Cell-0

10/01/20
UNREQVITED
Mosaic II

10/01/20
UNHERZ
Mainstream

14/01/20
WORMHOLE
The Weakest Among Us

CONCERTI

23/12/19
KARMIAN + BROWBEAT
GASOLINE ROAD BAR - LENTIGIONE (RE)

23/12/19
EGESTAS
IBMC CLUBHOUSE - VEGLIE (LE)

23/12/19
ESIMERE + LESNAR SUPLEX
SALA FALCONE BORSELLINO - FORMIA (LT)

25/12/19
EGESTAS
MASSERIA FORESTA - CRISPIANO (TA)

26/12/19
EGESTAS
SPA ARROW - RENDE (CS)

27/12/19
TOXIC YOUTH + T.S.O.
HYDRO - BIELLA

27/12/19
EGESTAS
LA SALETTA - REGGIO CALABRIA

28/12/19
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO FEST
ZOOM MUSIC CLUB - MARCELLINARA (CZ)

28/12/19
EGESTAS
CSA AURO - CATANIA

28/12/19
MADHOUR + DESECRATE
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)
GAME ZERO: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
22/12/2019 - 12:10 (39 letture)

