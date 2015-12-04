GAME ZERO: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I Game Zero hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro secondo album W.A.R. - We Are Right, prevista per il 28 febbraio via Art Gates Records.
La copertina è stata disegnata da Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing). Il visual concept è di Alessandro ‘AlexIncubus’ Pallotta.
Tracklist:
1. We Are Right
2. Goodbye
3. You've Got To Move On
4. Don't You
5. Believe
6. The Ghost
7. Compromise
8. The Stranger
9. Blow Me Away
10. You Choke Me
11. Lying
12. Full of Nothing
L'album è stato registrato, missato e prodotto da Antonio Aronne al The Form Studio 2.0/StudioCompresso. La vocal production è stata curata da Enrico ‘Erk’ Scutti. La masterizzazione dell’album è stata realizzata presso gli Elephant Mastering da Riccardo Parenti.