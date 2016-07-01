DARK FOREST (UK): tornano ad aprile con ''Oak, Ash & Thorn''

|
I britannici Dark Forest hanno terminato le registrazioni del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà Oak, Ash & Thorn e che è atteso per aprile 2020 via Cruz Del Sur Music. La band ha svelato la tracklist del successore di Beyond the Veil (2016), riportata di seguito:
01. Ælfscýne
02. Wayfarer's Eve
03. The Midnight Folk
04. Relics
05. Avalon Rising
06. Oak, Ash & Thorn
07. The Woodlander
08. Eadric's Return
09. Heart Of The Rose
Il chitarrista Christian Horton dichiara:
"The recording went very well, but it was also extremely intensive. We had even more time to play with than the last album recording but still managed use up every last second. We were averaging about 12 hours a day recording, which was exhausting, but also greatly rewarding when you return with fresh ears the following morning and realize just how much you accomplished the previous day.
Oak, Ash & Thorn may differ from previous Dark Forest (UK) albums due to its more concise nature. This required the band (who are rounded out by vocalist Josh Winnard, second guitarist Patrick Jenkins and drummer Adam Sidaway) to spend more time on their compositions, resulting in a longer writing process. "It resulted in fewer songs but the benefit is having an incredibly strong album with each song being able to stand alone as an instant classic," he says. It's without any doubt the best album we've done to date. All the songs are very high-caliber. It's classic Dark Forest (UK) but taken up to another level".